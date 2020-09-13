Mehran border terminal operational on all weekdays: official

According to Director-General of Ilam Customs Administration Ruhollah Gholami, following negotiations between Iranian and Iraqi officials, the business days at Mehran border terminal have increased from four days a week to all weekdays.

He added that 250 Iraqi trucks are allowed to enter the terminal every day to transport Iran’s exports to Iraq.

The border crossing stopped operation earlier this year after the coronavirus pandemic broke out in the countries.

The terminal has been resuming operation gradually. The terminal started operation for two days a week in July before increasing the working days to four in late August.

