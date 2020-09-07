6% growth in petrochemical production in 5 months

According to Jalal Mirhashemi, National Petrochemical Company (NPC)'s production control manager, the country’s petrochemical complexes are producing with a desired capacity, and many complexes have shown production growth since the beginning of the current year.

The production of the country's petrochemical complexes in the first five months of this year reached more than 25 million tons, he said, which shows a growth of six percent compared to the same period in the year preceding.

He named the petrochemical industry among the main industries in Iran which are a pillar of domestic development and the driving force in various economic sectors.

Iran has managed to develop its oil, gas, and petrochemical industries to a significantly high level so that despite all the pressures, the country now stands among West Asia’s top producers.

In late December 2019, President Hassan Rouhani stressed the significant role of the petrochemical industry in the country’s economy in the face of U.S. sanctions, saying that it is at the forefront of the country’s non-oil exports.

Later in April 2020, Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh said 17 new petrochemical plants are planned to be inaugurated across the country during the current Iranian calendar year.

The current Iranian calendar year (began on March 20) is named as the year of “Surge in Production” by the Leader of Islamic Revolution Seyed Ali Khamenei.

The petrochemical industry is playing a crucial role in Iran's non-oil economy, so that based on official data, petrochemical exports constitute the second-largest hard currency earner in Iran after crude oil. Petrochemical exports already make up nearly 33 percent of the country’s non-oil exports.

HJ/IRN84030130