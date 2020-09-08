Iran's attitude towards Switzerland, always positive: MP

Hojjatoleslam Alireza Salimi made the remarks on Monday in his meeting with Tiana Angelina Moser Swiss Green Liberal Party National Councilor & President of the National Council Foreign Affairs Committee as well as Thomas Minder member of the Council of States and President of the Council of States Security Policy Committee.

Salimi described the outlook of the government and people of Iran towards Switzerland ‘positive’.

Iranian Parliament welcomes the expansion of bilateral ties between the two countries of Iran and Switzerland in various political, cultural, scientific, and technological fields especially in the economic field, he emphasized.

While congratulating the centennial establishment anniversary of diplomatic and political ties between Iran and Switzerland, Hojjatoleslam Salimi added, “Despite political ups and downs, this positive approach has safeguarded the basis and principle of relations between the two countries.”

The two countries of Iran and Switzerland have a longstanding relationship with each other which dates back to more than 100 years ago, he said, adding, “The longstanding relationship of more than one hundred years shows the deep bond between the people of two countries.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, he emphasized the important role of parliaments and parliamentary friendship groups of the two countries in strengthening amicable relations as well as accelerating bilateral cooperation and added, “Given the amicable and friendly ties governing the two countries, the establishment of Parliamentary Friendship Group in Iranian and Swiss parliaments can help strengthen bilateral ties.”

Tiana Angelina Moser President of the National Council Foreign Affairs Committee of Switzerland, for her part, expressed satisfaction with the formation of the Iran-Switzerland Parliamentary Friendship Group and added that Swiss Parliament will welcome and support the expansion and development of bilateral cooperation in various issues of mutual concerns.

She also welcomed the cooperation of the two countries in various fields especially the efforts of Iran and Switzerland in line with maintaining international peace and security.

