Criminal US, Zionist regimes, vicious sources of evil doing

Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi made the remarks in a local ceremony on Wed. and reiterated that the criminal US and Zionist regimes are the ominous sources of evil doing in the international arena.

Relying upon the assistance of the Almighty God, the noble nation of Islamic Iran will thwart all conspiracies waged by enemies against the country with their full-fledged resistance, Mousavi underlined.

He endeared the name and memory of martyrs during eight years of Sacred Defense and also defenders of holy shrines and said, “Enemies of the country left no stone unturned to undermine the real image of the Islamic Iran in the course of many years ago but all their plots and conspiracies were foiled by the Iranian nation.”

Turning to the outbreak of the coronavirus, COVID-19, in the country, he added, “Until a month ago, many people believed that the ominous novel coronavirus could affect mourning ceremonies during month of Muharram but the outcome turned vice versa and these mourning ceremonies were held across the country magnificently and in the best form possible under the auspices of the blessing of Third Infallible Shia Imam, Imam Hussein (PBUH).”

Major General Mousavi once again termed the criminal US and Zionist regime as vicious sources of evil-doing in the world and stated, “Noble people of the country thwarted all conspiracies waged by enemies.”

