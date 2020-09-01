US angry about failure of its plots in West Asia: MP

The United States was plotting to infiltrate into the West Asia in order to create a so-called 'New Middle East', Seyed Ahmad Avaei said and added that the new Middle East was formed, but it was not in accordance with the US' expectations.

Referring to the American's plots to dominate the Mediterranean Sea and change the map of the world, he said, " The overthrowing of the Syrian government and substituting some regional reactionaries in this country was another strategic goal of the United States in the West Asia which was failed."

The United States is angry due to the fact that it resorted to any tools to bring Lebanon and Iraq under the umbrella of the Israeli regime, but it faced the powerful presence of the Resistant Axis groups and Iran, Avaei told IRNA.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he referred to US maximum pressures on Iran through cruel sanctions with the aim of bringing Iran economy into knees, adding that however the resistance of the Iranians against US bullying was fruitful and the US achieved nothing.

"Relying on our domestic potentials in the field of military, economic, and industry, the Iranian nation will be able to resist against the US."

