Feb 12, 2022, 5:00 PM

Patio to vie at Nigerian International Women's Film Festival

TEHRAN, Feb. 12 (MNA) – Iranian film "Patio" by Maryam Bahr al-Ulumi will be screened at the competition section of the Women's International Film Festival Nigeria.

Directed Maryam Bahr al-Ulumi's first film "Patio" will compete in the competition section of the Nigerian International Women's Film Festival, after successfully competing at film festivals in Germany, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Turkey, India, Bangladesh, Argentina.

The Nigerian film festival will be held on the eve of International Women's Day, March 4 and 5, 2022 March 4 and 5, 2022 at the Convention Center in Abuja, Nigeria.

Bahr al-Ulumi has so far won the Diploma for Best Video Screenplay at the 8th City International Film Festival and the Best Female Filmmaker Award at the 18th Dhaka Bangladesh International Film Festival in its previous displays.

The movie tells the story of individuals whose city, no matter how large it is similar to a small "Patio" for them...

