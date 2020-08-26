'US effort to activate 'snapback' counterproductive for UN'

In a tweet on Tuesday, Ulyanov wrote, "What is going to happen if #US submits it’s own resolution? Will it lead to a change of mood of other #UNSC members? Isn’t it clear that nobody is ready to recognise US as a #JCPOA participant? Good advise: stop compromising your country."

"Wishful thinking. Unfortunately our US partners sometimes live in a different dimension which is very far from real world," he added.

Regretting the US move to activate the snapback mechanism against Iran, he said it was a destructive attempt for the international community.

"Private view: it is regrettable that US tried to trigger sanctions snapback without any justification and against elementary common sense."

"No sympathy, but no gloating. It was counterproductive not only for US but for entire UN. It is high time to stop this endeavour," he added.

In another tweet, Russian diplomat wrote, "There is no consensus in the #UNSC on #US attempt to trigger sanctions snapback."

"The majority of its members do not recognise US as a #JCPOA participant who can launch the relevant procedure," he added.

"Therefore the President of the Council isn’t in the position to take further action," he noted.

Indonesian Ambassador to UN and the current president of the UN Security Council, Dian Triansyah Djani, said on Tuesday that the Security Council was not in the position to take further action on the US snapback bid against Iran, adding that there is no consensus in the 15 members of the Security Council on the US bid to return all UN sanctions on Iran.

On Thursday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo sent a letter to the UN Security Council requesting that it invokes the 2015 nuclear agreement snapback sanctions mechanism under Resolution 2231, citing Iran's non-compliance with the accord.

The majority of the UN Security Council members said they would not support the United States’ move to snapback sanctions since the United States unilaterally withdrew from the nuclear agreement in 2018.

