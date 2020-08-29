Global COVID-19 tally nears 25 million

According to the latest figures on Saturday, 24,916,716 people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths having reached 841,372 and recoveries amounting to 17,301,531.

The US tops the list in terms of infection and fatality with 6,096,235 cases and 185,901 deaths.

Brazil comes in second place with 3,812,605 infections and 119,594 fatalities.

In terms of infections, India ranks third (3,468,272), followed by Russia (980,405), Peru (629,961), South Africa (620,132), Colombia (590,520), Mexico (585,738), Spain (455,621), Chile (405,972), Argentina (392,009) and Iran (369,911), the figures showed.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are Mexico (63,146), India (62,750), the UK (41,486), Italy (35,472), France (30,596), Spain (29,011), Peru (28,471), Iran (21,249), Colombia (18,767), Russia (16,914), South Africa (13,743) and Chile (11,132).

MR