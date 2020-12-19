No obstacles to expansion of Tehran-Vienna bilateral ties

In an interview with the Society magazine, The Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Vienna Abbas Bagherporu Ardakani stated that there are no obstacles to the expansion of bilateral relations between Iran and Austria.

"It is now 162 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Iran and Austria and the signing of the first pact of friendship between them," he said.

"For years, Iran was Austria's second-largest non-European trading partner, and Austria was one of Iran's five largest trading partners," the envoy added.

"Given the many potential opportunities that our countries have in different sectors, there is no obstacle to the expansion of our bilateral relations," he said hailing the cultural ties between Tehran and Vienna.

The ambassador also explained the investment opportunities in various fields including energy, road construction, tourism, banking, and insurance in Iran.

He named investment opportunities for Austrians in Iran as the sectors of energy, road construction, railway, banking and insurance, tourism, research and technology, the development of southern ports, as well as routes connecting Iran's southern waters to Central Asia.

"Iran has made significant progress in new scientific fields such as biotechnology, nanotechnology, medical biology, aerospace, etc," he underlined.

Bagherpour noted that Iran is ready to cooperate extensively with Austria in these areas and has created many channels and structures to achieve the goal.

He also expressed gratitude for the significant role of Austria in the facilitation of the JCPOA talks.

