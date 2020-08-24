Pompeo has no qualms about violating his own country's laws

In a tweet on Monday, Zarif Wrote, “Outlaw @SecPompeo has no qualms about violating his own country's laws. Standing next to World's #1 nuclear threat, he declares his desire to flood our region with even more US weapons—all while trying to impede lawful normalization of Iran's defense cooperation with the world.”

Zarif also referred to an article in New York Times regarding the Trump administration's attempt to circumvent the arms control treaties to sell large armed drones to countries in the region, as well as Pompeo's remarks on US endeavor to sell military equipment to the UAE.

