Iran trade with CIS hits over $3.3 bn last year

The value of Iran's foreign trade with the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in 2019 reached more than $3, 298, 61,946 billion, that the country’s balance of foreign trade to these countries was over $205,150 million dollars, Iranian Customs Administration reported.

Seyed Ruhollah Latifi, Spokesman of the Iranian Customs Administration announced that in 2019, Iran exported $1,751,605,967 Billion, equivalent to 4,793,512 tons of goods to CIS, meanwhile, the country's exports increased by more than one billion dollars compared to 2018.

According to Latifi, Russia with more than $457 million, Azerbaijan with more than $429 million and Armenia with $231 million are the major export destinations of Iran.

Commonwealth of Independent States consists of Armenia Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan as well as Turkmenistan as associate state and observer Afghanistan and Mongolia as observer states.

These countries enjoy linguistic, cultural, historical, political, and economic commonalities.

CIS countries have common interests in the fields of the energy sector, transit development, especially in the North-South and East-West corridors, and the export of technical and engineering services.



RHM/5007321