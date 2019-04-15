  1. Economy
Exports from East Azerbaijan prov. up by 52%

TEHRAN, Apr. 15 (MNA) – Customs Supervisor of East Azerbaijan said exports from the province has registered a 52 percent increase in terms of value last year (ended March 20, 2019).

According to Leyli Orangi, Customs Supervisor of East Azerbaijan Province, in the last Iranian fiscal year (ended March 20, 2019) 2,146,588 tons of goods worth over $1.873 billion were exported from the province, registering a 52 percent increase in terms of value and 43 percent increase in terms of weight compared to its previous year.

The exported goods mainly included plastics and plastic materials worth $356 million, cast iron and steel worth $303 million, mineral fuels and mineral oils worth $199 million, fruit worth $189 million, and grains worth $88 million.

The export target countries included Turkey ($558 million worth of exports), Iraq ($506 million), Armenia ($111 million), the Republic of Azerbaijan ($110 million), and Georgia ($109 million).

East Azerbaijan province imported 315,159 tons of goods worth over $974 million last year, which shows a 36 percent decrease in terms of weight and 9 percent decrease in terms of value compared to its previous year, according to Orangi.

