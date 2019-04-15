Exports from East Azerbaijan prov. up by 52%

According to Leyli Orangi, Customs Supervisor of East Azerbaijan Province, in the last Iranian fiscal year (ended March 20, 2019) 2,146,588 tons of goods worth over $1.873 billion were exported from the province, registering a 52 percent increase in terms of value and 43 percent increase in terms of weight compared to its previous year.

The exported goods mainly included plastics and plastic materials worth $356 million, cast iron and steel worth $303 million, mineral fuels and mineral oils worth $199 million, fruit worth $189 million, and grains worth $88 million.

The export target countries included Turkey ($558 million worth of exports), Iraq ($506 million), Armenia ($111 million), the Republic of Azerbaijan ($110 million), and Georgia ($109 million).

East Azerbaijan province imported 315,159 tons of goods worth over $974 million last year, which shows a 36 percent decrease in terms of weight and 9 percent decrease in terms of value compared to its previous year, according to Orangi.

