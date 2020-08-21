IAEA chief to visit Tehran next week

Diplomatic sources say IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi hopes to visit Tehran as early as next week to hold talks with senior Iranian officials, NHK reported.

He is expected to ask for Iran's cooperation over the IAEA's inspections of two facilities, the report added.

The IAEA plans to release its updated report on Iran's nuclear program in early September, ahead of a board of governors meeting in the middle of the month. The Iranian issue is expected to be the main focus in the meeting.

Grossi's planned visit to Iran follows a visit by his senior staff in charge of inspections in mid-August.

Grossi is also expected to talk with Iranian officials about a nuclear facility in Natanz in central Iran, where a fire broke out last month.

ZZ/PR