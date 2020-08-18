Iran to resume flights to Germany in September

"Turkish Airlines has announced that it will start operating flights to Iran from the beginning of September, and naturally by start of Turkish Airlines flights to Iran, Iranian airlines will also able to operate flights to Turkey," said Asadi-Samani on the latest status of foreign flights of Iranian and international airlines.

Noting that Turkish Airlines has obtained a flight permit to Iran from the Iran Civil Aviation Organization, he added, "Iranian airlines are awaiting approval from the Turkish Civil Aviation Organization and government to operate flights to Turkey."

He went on to say that the license of airline's normal and weekly flights on the Tehran-Madrid-Tehran route have been issued and the flights of Iranian airlines to Italy have been operational since August 15th.

"Iran Air is also pursuing to resume German flights, and they will be operated from the beginning of September," he said.

ZZ/FNA13990528000324