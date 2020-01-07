Iranian FM holds talks with Oman’s bin Alawi, Afghan’s Karzai

Minister of Oman Yusuf bin Alawi and former President of Afghanistan Hamid Karzai traveled to Iran to attend the 'Tehran Dialogue Forum; 23rd Persian Gulf International Conference' which kicked off on Tuesday morning in Tehran.

They met and held separate talks with Iranian foreign minister on the sidelines of the Tehran Dialogue Forum.

The 'Tehran Dialogue Forum; 23rd Persian Gulf International Conference' opened this morning in the Iranian capital by a speech delivered by Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, who was addressing notable regional figures including Foreign Minister of Oman Yusuf bin Alawi and former President of Afghanistan Hamid Karzai, as well as many experts, directors of various foreign think tanks, and resident ambassadors.

