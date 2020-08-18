Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on August 18

Etela'at:

China warns US: End unilateral sanctions on Iran

Asia:

Belarus President Lukashenko ready to hand over power

Javan:

Parliament proposes double-urgency bill on withdrawal from JCPOA

Armed forces to respond to cyber threats with power

Khorasan:

Iran's military manifesto for cyber attacks

Eslahat:

Raisei: UAE should wait for reactions to its betrayal

Cold War tensions between China, US

Kayhan:

Double-urgency bill on Iran's withdrawal from JCPOA in case of activation of snapback mechanism

Mr. Zarif! JCPOA is dead because sanctions are alive

EU: US cannot use snapback mechanism

Mardom Salari:

Belarus President considers power share

Europe, Russia, China want to prevent trigger snapback mechanism

