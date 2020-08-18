Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on August 18

Etela'at:
China warns US: End unilateral sanctions on Iran
Asia:
Belarus President Lukashenko ready to hand over power
Javan:
Parliament proposes double-urgency bill on withdrawal from JCPOA
Armed forces to respond to cyber threats with power
Khorasan:
Iran's military manifesto for cyber attacks
Eslahat:
Raisei: UAE should wait for reactions to its betrayal
Cold War tensions between China, US
Kayhan:
Double-urgency bill on Iran's withdrawal from JCPOA in case of activation of snapback mechanism
Mr. Zarif! JCPOA is dead because sanctions are alive
EU: US cannot use snapback mechanism
Mardom Salari:
Belarus President considers power share
Europe, Russia, China want to prevent trigger snapback mechanism
