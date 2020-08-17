Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on August 17

  1. Politics
TEHRAN, Aug. 17 (MNA) – Mehr News takes a look at the headlines of Iran's Persian-language dailies on Monday, August 17.

Arman-e Melli:

Putin against activation of the snapback mechanism

Ebtekar:

Diplomatic battle on ‘snapback’

Zarif: US knows it cannot use ‘snapback’

Ettela’at:

Protestors set UAE embassy in Libya ablaze following Emirati-Israeli agreement

Leader’s advisor: Israeli regime behind Beirut explosion, aims to disarm Hezbollah

Major General Bagheri: UAE should reconsider its decision before it is too late

Javan:

Zarif: US knows it does not have the right to use snapback

Major General Bagheri urges UAE to reconsider its decision

Kayhan:

Syria rejects Trump’s offer for talks

Protests continue across the world against UAE’s betrayal

Iran to change approach towards UAE: Major General Bagheri

