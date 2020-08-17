Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on August 17

Arman-e Melli:
Putin against activation of the snapback mechanism
Ebtekar:
Diplomatic battle on ‘snapback’
Zarif: US knows it cannot use ‘snapback’
Ettela’at:
Protestors set UAE embassy in Libya ablaze following Emirati-Israeli agreement
Leader’s advisor: Israeli regime behind Beirut explosion, aims to disarm Hezbollah
Major General Bagheri: UAE should reconsider its decision before it is too late
Javan:
Zarif: US knows it does not have the right to use snapback
Major General Bagheri urges UAE to reconsider its decision
Kayhan:
Syria rejects Trump’s offer for talks
Protests continue across the world against UAE’s betrayal
Iran to change approach towards UAE: Major General Bagheri
