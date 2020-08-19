Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on August 19

Aftab:

Government’s cold welcome to Putin’s initiative

Ebtekar:

What are consequences of snapback mechanism for US?

Leader condoles demise of Ayatollah Taskhiri

Court dismisses charges against Hezbollah in Hariri assassination case

Ettela’at:

The Hague: Hezbollah had no role in Hariri assassination

Javan:

Trump links his failure in November to ‘rigged election’

Donyay-e Eghtesad:

Court dismisses charges against Syria, Hezbollah over Hariri case

Kayhan:

Syrian aircraft kill number of terrorist leaders in Idlib

Ghalibaf urges parliaments of Muslim states to stand against UAE-Israel agreement

MAH