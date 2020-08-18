Iran's largest black flag to be raised on eve of Muharram

In accordance with the ritual of "Salute to Muharram" and simultaneously with the first night of Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar, the highest black flag of Iran will be hoisted up in Taleghani Park of Tehran.

The black flag will be replaced with the previous one on Thursday, August 21, with the presence of the Mayor of Tehran, the Head of the Islamic Development Organization, as well as the chairman and members of the Islamic City Council of Tehran.

Muharram is the month of the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (PBUH) – the third Shia Imam – and his loyal companions at the Battle of Karbala in the year 61 AH (680 CE).

During the Muharram rituals, millions of Muslims commemorate the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein, by gathering in mosques and different religious venues.

It is worth mentioning that following the guiltiness of the Supreme Leader, in the current year holding mourning ceremonies during the upcoming Islamic month of Muharram will be held with special health protocols due to the spreading of coronavirus.

