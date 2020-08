Zarif, in a message to his Congolese counterpart Jean-Claude Gakosso, congratulated Democratic Republic of the Congo Independence Day and the National Day.

The Republic of the Congo was established on the 28th of November 1958 but gained independence from France on August 15 in 1960. However, after four years, the name of the nation was changed to Democratic Republic of Congo and the date of celebration of Independence Day was also changed to June 30.

