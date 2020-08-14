Pakistan Independence day celebrated in Tehran

Members of Pakistani community in Iran and the officials of the Embassy attended the ceremony. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and to ensure safety requirements for those in audience, the ceremony was kept simple.

The ceremony commenced with playing of national anthem & hoisting of the national flag by Ambassador Rahim Hayat Qureshi. It was followed by reading out of Messages of President and Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Recalling the historical importance of the day, Ambassador Rahim Hayat Qureshi paid rich tributes to the founding father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and other leaders who led the Pakistan movement and offered sacrifices for the creation of an independent Muslim state.

While congratulating the Pakistani diaspora on Pakistan’s Independence Day, Ambassador urged them to serve the country with dedication. Since independence, Pakistan has faced multiple challenges, but with the grace of Almighty Allah and with the dedication and hard work of our citizens, our country has succeeded in overcoming all the challenges to continue our march towards becoming a modern and progressive state, he said.

On this joyous occasion, the participants also remembered their Kashmiri brethren in Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir (IIOK), who despite Covid-19 and persistent global condemnation by the UN, OIC and other human rights bodies, continue to suffer systematic persecution by the Indian occupying forces. The audience also offered prayers for peaceful resolution of the IIOK as enshrined in the relevant resolutions UN Security Council.

