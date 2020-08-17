Iran's 1st floating solar power plant inaugurated

It has taken six months for the company to make the project operational, the CEO of the petrochemical company Abbas Farshbaf said.

Located in a 400-square meter of land, the current capacity of this power plant is 200 kWh per day, he added, The figure will be improved to 500 kwh per day after the exploitation of the second phase of the plant.

The project has cost 8.5 billion rials (about $37.7 thousand), as he informed.

Floating solar refers to a solar power production installation mounted on a structure that floats on a body of water, typically an artificial basin or a lake.

Two types of systems can be distinguished: FPV or Floating photovoltaic, that uses photovoltaic panels mounted on the platform, and floating Concentrated solar power, that uses mirrors that redirect the solar power to a tower.

American, Danish, French, Italian and Japanese nationals were the first to register patents for floating solar.

