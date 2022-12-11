Tehran hosting Iran-Afghan children painting exhibition

The joint exhibition features paintings of 20 Iranian and Afghan children.

In this exhibition, 60 artworks on crayon, watercolors, gouache, and oil techniques have been showcased.

The event is held with the aim of supporting children, demonstrating their creativity and abilities, showing friendship and empathy, and harmony among children as well as creating a center of love and affection among families.

The exhibition “My Dreams” kicked off on December 9 and will wrap up on December 16.

