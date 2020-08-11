Majority of oil industry equipment built domestically

Speaking at a ceremony for granting the first quality certificate at Iran Petroleum Institute (IPI) on Monday, Zanganeh said the contractors will use domestically-manufactured equipment in over 70% of recent contracts signed with the ministry.

Noting that Iran is in a position today to set up a body for issuing certificates for oil goods and equipment, he said, in the past, domestic producers had to get a quality certificate from the foreign institutes but sanctions deprived them of this opportunity making the ministry to gear up the efforts for self-sufficiency.

Zanganeh stressed that the oil industry cannot use non-standard equipment, adding that risk in the oil industry is high so that even a simple error may cause a national disaster.

“Today the first certificate of quality of goods and equipment of the oil industry was awarded to Iran Quality Certification Foundation. This will be an important step to develop domestic technology and support for domestic manufacturing in accordance with international standards,” he added.

Speaking in another ceremony last week, Zanganeh said activities in the oil industry have continued vigorously for more than two years despite the implementation of the US' unilateral sanctions in 2018.

“We stand firm and buoyant to serve the goal of serving the people,” Zanganeh said. “There are many problems, but we have kept the activities in the oil industry alive during the two years that have passed since the sanctions were imposed.”

He said that now two years and three months have passed since the severe sanctions against Iran were imposed and during this period not only no plans in the oil industry had halted, but “we have also started new plans.”

