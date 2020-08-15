  1. Politics
Police bust 357kg of opium in Yazd province

TEHRAN, Aug. 16 (MNA) – The police forces of Yazd province in central Iran have seized 357 kilograms of opium in three separate operations.

Brigadier General Abbas Ali Behdani Fard, the Police chief of Yazd province, said on Monday that police forces of the province identified and confiscated the haul which was coming from the southeastern parts, headed toward to the northern provinces.

The offenders have also been arrested and handed to the judiciary, he added.

He noted that a total of 20 tons of different illicit drugs have been busted in Yazd province since the beginning of the current Iranian year (March 20).

Based on reports, over 390 tons of illicit drugs have confiscated in the country since March.

Being a neighbor to the biggest producer of drugs in the world has caused the Islamic Republic of Iran to shoulder a heavy burden as one of the main routes for drug transport.

