Aug 12, 2020, 4:47 PM

Iran seeking to expand economic relations with Spain

TEHRAN, Aug. 12 (MNA) – The head of Mazandaran Chamber of Commerce Abdullah Mohajer Darabi called for expansion of economic relations with Spain.

In a webinar on Wednesday to evaluate the trade relations between Iranian Northern provinces with Spain, Mohajer called for the expansion of economic relations between the two countries.

Referring to the measures adopted by the Iranian embassy in Spain in this regard, he noted that necessary capacities must be further improved.

Mohajer voiced Iran’s readiness to remove any obstacles for the Spanish investors.

He went on to say that Spanish investors had visited the Islamic Republic in the past years and intended to invest in Iran, however, due to US sanctions, they returned to their country.

