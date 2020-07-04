Head of Interpol in Iran holds talk with S Korean envoy

In a meeting with South Korean Ambassador to Tehran Ryu Jeong-Hyun on Saturday, Brigadier General Hadi Shirzad, head of International Affairs of Police and Director General of Interpol in Iran said, “The Law Enforcement Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran (NAJA) have always emphasized on expediting police missions.”

Referring to the achievements of the police forces in the international arena he added, “International Law enforcement forces are ready to expand cooperation in the fight against international crimes.”

He further elaborated on the international mission of the Law Enforcement Force of the Islamic Republic of Iran (NAJA) and emphasized on strengthening bilateral cooperation in the fight against international crimes.

Ryu Jeong-Hyun also voiced South Korea’s readiness to expand mutual cooperation in the field of law enforcement with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

