Russia has new suggestions for coop. among JCPOA parties

"Russia has made some suggestions to facilitate the resumption of cooperation among Iran nuclear deal parties," Lavrov said.

He named the issue as one of the major topics of discussion between Russia and Germany.

As reported, in the course of his trip to Russia on Tuesday, German FM Heiko Maas discussed current pressing political issues with his colleague Lavrov in Moscow. The two sides conferred on various issues ranging from the gas pipeline Nord Stream 2 and international disarmament treaties to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Russia has always been a supporter of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Back in mid-June and in his meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, Lavrov announced that his country will confront the measures of some countries which aim to weaken the JCPOA, known commonly as the Iran nuclear deal.

