  1. Politics
Aug 13, 2020, 7:00 PM

Zarif to leave Tehran for Lebanon on Friday

Zarif to leave Tehran for Lebanon on Friday

TEHRAN, Aug. 13 (MNA) – A number of Lebanese media outlets reported that Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will leave Tehran for Beirut on Friday.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will leave Tehran for Beirut on Friday, NBN TV reported.

Al Mayadeen also reported that FM Zarif is scheduled to hold a meeting with Lebanese officials on Friday.

A powerful blast rocked the Beirut seaport area on August 4, sending a shockwave through residential neighborhoods of the Lebanese capital.

The Lebanese Health Ministry announced that at least 171 people have been killed and 30 to 40 people are still missing due to the explosion.

Lebanese president said that the officials are looking into possible "external interference" in addition to simple negligence for the incident.

FA/FNA 13990523000572

News Code 162226

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News