Zarif to leave Tehran for Lebanon on Friday

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will leave Tehran for Beirut on Friday, NBN TV reported.

Al Mayadeen also reported that FM Zarif is scheduled to hold a meeting with Lebanese officials on Friday.

A powerful blast rocked the Beirut seaport area on August 4, sending a shockwave through residential neighborhoods of the Lebanese capital.

The Lebanese Health Ministry announced that at least 171 people have been killed and 30 to 40 people are still missing due to the explosion.

Lebanese president said that the officials are looking into possible "external interference" in addition to simple negligence for the incident.

