Briefing on Iran's daily developments

Iran calls on IAEA to clarify Saudis' secret nuclear program

Iran’s ambassador to IAEA Kazem Gharibabadi has called for the IAEA to put forward a report on Saudi Arabia's secret program of building yellowcake uranium processing plant. "Despite the fact that Saudi Arabia is an NPT member and has a mutual agreement with the IAEA, but it avoids accepting IAEA's investigations and does not allow any research on its nuclear activities," he said noting that Saudi Arabia is developing and implementing an obscure nuclear program.

UN envoy condemns US' support for 'Tondar' terrorist group

In a letter to UN Secretary-General, Iran's Permanent Representative to the UN condemned the US support for 'Tondar' terrorist group and called the international body to take the required measures against such support.

Lebanese Red Crescent receives 2nd cargo from Iran

Lebanon’s Red Cross received the second cargo, comprised of 15 tons of food, from Iran’s Red Crescent Society (IRCS) to distribute it among those affected by the August 4 devastating blast in Beirut. A senior IRCS official, Mohammad-Baqer Mohammadi, the deputy head of IRCS said on Saturday, the Iranian body has sent a special group to Beirut on Friday to assess the damages to the city.

Iran urges UN to hold US accountable for plane harassment

Iran has called on the United Nations to hold the United States accountable for the harassment of an Iranian passenger plane by two US fighter jets in the skies over Syria last month. Iran's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Majid Takht-Ravanchi said in identical letters to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the UN Security Council circulated on Friday that Iran “expresses its strongest objections against this violation of international law and will pursue the issue through relevant international bodies.”

Iran registers 2,125 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday

The Iranian Health Ministry announced 2,125 new cases of infection with the novel coronavirus in the 24 hours till Saturday noon, putting the total number of cases in the country at 324,692. Speaking at a daily press conference on Saturday, Health Ministry Spokeswoman Sima Lari put the death toll from the coronavirus in Iran at 18,264, saying the disease had taken the lives of 132 patients over the past 24 hours.

Lebanon needs assistance, solidarity, not intervention: Amir-Abdollahian

Iranian Parliament Speaker's Special Aide for International Affairs has lashed out at French President Emanuel Marcon’s flagrant interference in Lebanon’s affairs after the Beirut explosion. “President Emmanuel Macron's warning in Lebanon wasn't a heal to the wound of the Beirut blast,” Hossein Amir-Abdollahian tweeted on Saturday. “With united ethnicities, faiths and movements, Lebanon who has stood firmly against Israel can maintain national unity, independence.” Amir-Abdollahian stressed, “Lebanon needs assistance and solidarity, not intervention by external parties.”

Speaker calls for steps to realize unity among Muslim leaders

Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf congratulated Eid al-Ghadir to the political and religious figures of the Shia world on Saturday, saying, "In the current critical situation of the Islamic world and in the shadow of adhering to the Holy Quran and the Ahl al-Bayt (PBUH), it is necessary to take and realize our strong and unifying steps with unity and practice of the teachings of pure Islam."

