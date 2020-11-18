Cyprus amb. visits Iran's 11th Ceramic Biennial

The relationship between Iran and Cyprus dates back to a thousand years ago and we hope to return to our glorious era of artistic cooperation between the two countries, the Cyprus Ambassador to Tehran Petros Nacouzis said during his visit to the 11th National Ceramic Biennial of Iran, which is underway at Niavaran Cultural Center in northern Tehran.

Nacouzis also met with Ebadreza Eslami, the director of the center, and the two sides talked about the exchange of cultural and artistic activities between the two nations.

Given the long history of the cultural relations between Iran and Cyprus and the importance of keeping it going, the two sides spoke about sisterhood agreements between Niavaran Cultural Center and similar centers in Cyprus.

"We look forward to organizing cultural and artistic events by Iranian artists in Cyprus and hosting Cypriot artists in Tehran,” said Eslami, who is also an advisor to the deputy culture minister for artistic affairs.

They also emphasized the importance of scientific, cultural, and artistic exchanges through holding workshops for artists of the two countries.

The biennial, which was inaugurated October 31, showcases a total of 94 works by 87 Iranian artists. The artworks are on display until the end of November.

The International Academy of Ceramics (IAC) is the “spiritual sponsor” of the biennial this year.

Located in Geneva, Switzerland, the academy was founded in 1952 by Henry J. Reynaud, who chaired the academy until his death in 1964.

The goal of the IAC is to stimulate friendship and communication between professionals in the field of ceramics in all countries.

