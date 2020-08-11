3rd Iranian film week opens in Japan

Held in the city of Minato, the event has been organized by the Embassy of the Republic of Iran in Japan and in collaboration with Farabi Cinema Foundation, Minato Municipality, Japan's UNI Film, Motion Picture Producers Association of Japan, and General Directorate of Cultural Cooperation and Affairs of Iranians Abroad at Islamic Culture and Communication Organization.

According to the cultural attaché of the Iranian Embassy in Japan, on the first day of the event, about 300 Japanese enthusiasts and a group of Iranians and students living in Japan watched four films (Villa Residents, 18%, Motherhood, and Azar) in full compliance with the health protocols and social distancing.

The opening ceremony was also attended by about 100 people at the Akasaka Hall in Tokyo.

At the beginning of the program and after showing the special music video for the third Tokyo film week, the cultural attaché of Iran’s embassy in Japan expressed satisfaction over the cultural activities in the two countries and said: “Iran and Japan have over 1,300 years of historical and cultural relations and among the most important fields of cooperation is the art of cinema and valuable films that have been screened in the two countries during the past years, and have provided the ground for further understanding and development of relations between the two nations.”

Hossein Divasalar expressed hope that with a better understanding of each other, cooperation and interaction between the two countries would increase.

Also in the program, Yoshihiko Yatabe, senior planning director of Tokyo International Film Festival, on behalf of Japan Film Uni, said: “I congratulate the Iranian cultural attaché on holding this event and I should say that the level and quality of Iranian films, directors, and artists is very high and valuable. Every year they successfully participate in the Tokyo International Film Festival.”

He expressed hope that the cinematic relations between the two countries would expand even more.

During this year’s edition of the event, 7 Persian films with Japanese subtitles and will be shown Villa Residents, Motherhood, Azar, a documentary on the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war titled 18%, Sweet Taste of Imagination, Painting Pond, and So Close So Far.

An exhibition of cultural and artistic works was also held on the sidelines of the program, and some magazines and books were introduced and presented to the enthusiasts.

