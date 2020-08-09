Pakistan welcomes prisoner release in Afghanistan

Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement and welcomed the release of 400 prisoners in Afghanistan.

The statement reads as follows:

Pakistan welcomes the Afghan Loya Jirga’s recommendation to release the remaining 400 prisoners. We hope that with the implementation of this step relating to the prisoners’ release, as envisaged in the US-Taliban Peace Agreement, the Intra-Afghan Negotiations will commence at the earliest.

Pakistan has repeatedly emphasized that the Afghan leaders must seize this historic opportunity and work together constructively through Intra-Afghan Negotiations to secure a comprehensive, broad-based and inclusive political settlement in Afghanistan.

The international community must also reinforce its support for the success of Intra-Afghan Negotiations for sustained and durable peace and stability in Afghanistan.

For its part, Pakistan has consistently supported an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace and reconciliation process. Pakistan’s positive contribution to the process is internationally recognized.

Pakistan reaffirms its support for a peaceful, stable, united, democratic, sovereign and prosperous Afghanistan, at peace with itself and with its neighbors.

