Zarif signs memorial book of Beirut blast victims

Beirut is now in a two-week state of emergency after an explosion ripped through the city killing at least 158 people and injuring thousands.

80 people are still missing due to the explosion.

The blast has displaced as many as 300,000 citizens and left around 5,000 wounded.

The event has reportedly incurred Lebanon about $5 billion to $15 billion loss.

Zarif, on August 5 and in a phone conversation with his newly-appointed Lebanese counterpart Charbel Wehbe, expressed Irna's full readiness to render any necessary help to Lebanon.

Iran's first cargo of humanitarian aid comprising 95 tons of food and medicine arrived in Beirut on Thursday.

Appreciating the performance of the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS), Lebanese Health Minister Hamad Hassan said on the same day that Iran is at forefront of providing assistance to Beirut blast's victims.

Lebanon’s Red Cross received the second cargo, comprised of 15 tons of food, from IRCS on Friday.

