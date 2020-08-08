Lebanese Red Crescent receives 2nd cargo from Iran

As a senior IRCS official Mohammad-Baqer Mohammadi, the deputy head of IRCS told IRNA on Saturday, the Iranian body has sent a special group to Beirut on Friday to assess the damages to the city.

The relief agency said that diagnosis kits and medicine needed by COVID-19 and cancer patients are the most urgent needs of the Lebanese people affected by blast in Beirut.

Face masks, alcohol, disinfectants, first aid kits, and the equipment needed for performing minor surgeries are other items most needed by the people injured in the explosion in Beirut port.

IRCS dispatched its first cargo after the blast including 95kg emergency medical supplies to Beirut on Thursday, August 7. It also set up a field hospital in Beirut.

Appreciating the performance of the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS), Lebanese Health Minister Hamad Hassan said on Thursday that Iran is at forefront of providing assistance to Beirut blast's victims.

Lebanon's health minister visited the field hospital deployed by IRCS in Beirut to provide emergency medical care to the people injured in the deadly blast.

Praising the performance of IRCS in establishing an equipped field hospital in Beirut, he said that Iran is the first country that sent a complete aid package including medical teams as well as biological and medical supplies to help the affected people in the recent blast in Lebanon.

MNA/83900371