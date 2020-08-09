Parl. mulls over Lebanon’s developments after blast: Spox

Abolfazl Amouei, the spokesman of the Commission made the remarks in an interview with Mehr News Agency on Sunday and adding that the Iranian Foreign Minister’s Special Aide for the Middle East and North African Affairs attended the Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission and expounded on the latest information and updates on Lebanon’s developments after the explosion.

Members of the Commission expressed their views and emphasized the need for establishing solidarity, unity and amity with Lebanese people more than before, Amouei added.

In addition, the Commission will also pursue its specialized issues in the coming days, he said, adding, “the Commission will mull over the issues related to the border of the Islamic Republic of Iran with neighbors as well.”

On Tuesday afternoon, a catastrophic explosion rocked the Lebanese capital of Beirut, killing at least 137 people and wounding about 5,000 others.

Dozens of people are still missing, and at least 300,000 people have been displaced as a result of the colossal blast, which leveled the whole port and a large section of central Beirut and turned successive apartment blocks into masses of debris and twisted metal.

A large supply of confiscated explosive material that had been stored in a warehouse at the city's port for the past six years is suspected to have caused the massive explosion, the biggest ever to hit West Asia.

