Saudi attack on Yemeni oil company amounts to war crime

According to Lebanese Al-Mayadeen, the Yemeni government spokesman Omar al-Bukhaiti described the Saudi attack on the oil company in the Al-Sabah district of ​​Sanaa as a "blatant war crime."

According to the report, Omar Al-Bukhiti emphasized that the targeted facilities in Sanaa were empty.

This senior Yemeni official noted that the supply of oil products in the country is stable and will cover the needs of citizens for a long time.

Saudi Arabia targeted the headquarters of the Yemeni Oil Company in the Al-Sabah, located in the Bani Matar district, west of Sanaa, with an airstrike on Tuesday evening.

In response to the attack, the Yemeni armed forces have issued an evacuation warning for King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, the Aramco refinery in Riyadh, and the company's oil facilities in Dhahran.

MNA/6977045