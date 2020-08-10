  1. Politics
Iran to adopt various methods to unblock frozen assets

TEHRAN, Aug. 10 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that the Islamic Republic of Iran will adopt various methods to unblock its frozen assets in other countries.

Referring to the measures taken by the Iranian Foreign Ministry to unblock Iran’s blocked assets in other countries, he noted that the Islamic republic is negotiating with other countries in this regard and will file a lawsuit if necessary.

He went on to say that there are other ways to return the frozen money such as bartering or purchasing goods from other countries.

Zarif further noted that the Iranian Foreign Ministry has successfully unblocked some of the frozen assets from a number of countries so far.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry says South Korea is about $7 billion in arrears for oil exported before the Trump administration last year reimposed penalties on Iran’s crude sales.

