Intel. Min. nabs 2 members of arms smuggling in western Iran

The Public Relations Office of the Intelligence Department of Sistan and Baluchestan, southeast Iran, had earlier announced the dismantling of three operational cells linked to a Takfiri terrorist group in this province.

These three terrorist cells were identified in Iranshahr, Sarbaz, Saravan, and Zahedan counties and also in Qeshm city of southern province of Hormozgan, in cooperation with Hormozgan Province General Department of Intelligence and were dismantled before carrying out any acts of sabotage or terrorist activities.

Two of these terrorists were killed in clashes with security and intelligence forces, and ten other members of the terrorist teams were arrested.

MNA