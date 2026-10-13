Fertility Treatment in Iran

This article explores why Iran has become an option for international patients seeking fertility treatment. It covers the global prevalence of infertility, Iran’s position in reproductive medicine, and factors such as specialized treatments, accessibility, and comparatively lower costs. The article also introduces VitaLife Fertility Center and its support for international patients seeking IVF, egg donation, surrogacy, and other fertility services in Iran.

Infertility is no longer a health challenge limited to a small group of couples. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), approximately one in six people of reproductive age experience infertility during their lifetime, making access to effective and affordable fertility care a growing global health priority.

As demand for assisted reproductive technologies continues to grow, patients are increasingly looking beyond their home countries for fertility treatment. Cost, access to advanced reproductive technologies, legal restrictions, waiting times, and the availability of specialized services can all influence where international patients seek care.

Among the destinations receiving increasing attention is Iran, where assisted reproductive medicine has developed substantially over the past several decades.

Infertility can result from male factors, female factors, a combination of both, or unexplained causes. Treatment may involve medication, surgery, intrauterine insemination (IUI), in vitro fertilization (IVF), egg donation, embryo-related genetic testing, or other assisted reproductive technologies.

The challenge, however, is not simply whether treatment exists. Access matters.

WHO notes that fertility treatments remain inaccessible or unaffordable for many people, with the high cost of assisted reproduction creating a significant barrier in numerous countries.

This has contributed to the growth of cross-border reproductive care, in which patients travel to another country to obtain fertility services that may be more accessible, affordable, or legally available there.

Research examining international reproductive care has found that cost and the legal availability of assisted reproductive technologies are among the most frequently reported reasons patients seek treatment abroad, alongside cultural and practical considerations.

Where Does Iran Stand in Fertility Treatment?

Iran has developed a substantial medical infrastructure for assisted reproduction. Assisted reproductive technologies have been used in the country since the 1980s, and a national report published on Iranian ART centers documented tens of thousands of IVF/ICSI cycles across dozens of centers. Researchers concluded that Iran has considerable potential to provide IVF services not only to Iranian patients but also to patients from other countries in the region.

Iran's position has also been highlighted by Iranian medical authorities. In a report published by Mehr News, Hamid Choubineh, head of the Iranian Scientific Association of Infertility and Reproductive Health, described Iran as being among the top 10 countries in the world for infertility treatment, while emphasizing the country's access to modern assisted reproductive techniques.

The country's reproductive medicine sector includes IVF, ICSI, genetic testing, donor programs, and gestational surrogacy. Iranian research has also documented the use of preimplantation genetic diagnosis for conditions such as beta-thalassemia, aneuploidy screening, and sex selection.

For international patients, this combination of medical expertise and comparatively lower treatment costs can make Iran an option worth investigating.

Why Do International Patients Consider Iran?

The reasons vary from patient to patient, but several factors frequently influence the decision.

Access to Specialized Fertility Services

Some reproductive treatments are heavily restricted in certain countries. Regulations concerning donor eggs, donor embryos, gestational surrogacy, and embryo testing vary significantly around the world.

Iran occupies a distinctive position within the Muslim world in this regard. Islamic bioethics literature notes that the late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei issued a fatwa permitting certain third-party reproductive arrangements, including egg donation and surrogacy, and that these practices subsequently became incorporated into Iran's reproductive medicine framework.

This religious and legal context differs from the position adopted by many Sunni authorities regarding third-party gamete donation. For international patients, therefore, Iran can provide an alternative where certain fertility treatments are available within a Shia Islamic legal and medical framework.

At the same time, eligibility is not unlimited. Iranian fertility programs operate within local medical and legal requirements, and international patients should confirm their eligibility before traveling. For example, VitaLife's current program information specifies eligibility requirements for international intended parents and states that its surrogacy pathway is designed for legally married heterosexual couples.

Surrogacy, Egg Donation and Gender Selection

For patients who cannot safely carry a pregnancy, surrogacy in Iran can provide another reproductive pathway. In gestational surrogacy, an embryo created through IVF is transferred to a gestational carrier.

Egg donation is another important option for patients whose own eggs may not be suitable for treatment. Iran has developed clinical experience with donor-assisted reproduction, making it an area of interest for some international patients.

Another service sought by some international couples is gender selection through IVF and preimplantation genetic testing. Iranian medical research has documented PGD-based sex selection in clinical settings, although the medical, ethical, and legal circumstances surrounding its use should always be discussed with a qualified fertility specialist.

The important point is that international fertility care should not be viewed simply as a search for the cheapest treatment. Patients need to consider medical suitability, legal requirements, laboratory standards, documentation, and the process for returning home with a child born through assisted reproduction.

How VitaLife Supports International Patients

For someone traveling abroad for fertility treatment, the medical procedure is only one part of the journey.

International patients may also need help with medical records, treatment planning, translation, travel arrangements, legal documentation, surrogate coordination, and communication with clinics.

This is where an international surrogacy agency and fertility coordinator can play an important role.

VitaLife Fertility Center in Iran works with international intended parents seeking coordinated fertility and reproductive services. Its programs include IVF, egg donation, gestational surrogacy, embryo-related genetic services, and support with the practical aspects of treatment in Iran.

The center's international support model is designed to coordinate different stages of treatment rather than leaving patients to manage each component independently. According to VitaLife's published program information, this includes medical coordination, surrogate matching, legal documentation support, international patient coordination, and assistance throughout the treatment process.

For intended parents considering treatment abroad, this type of coordinated approach can make an otherwise complicated process easier to navigate.

Choosing Fertility Treatment Abroad

Choosing fertility treatment abroad involves more than cost. International patients should consider the medical team, clinic facilities, legal requirements, treatment eligibility, timeline, total costs, and support throughout the journey.

Fertility treatment cannot guarantee pregnancy or live birth, as outcomes depend on individual medical factors such as age, reproductive history, and embryo quality.

Your Treatment Journey with VitaLife

At VitaLife Fertility Center, international patients are supported throughout their treatment journey in Iran, from the initial consultation to delivery. Mobina Hosseini, a midwifery specialist with a master’s degree in midwifery, serves as the dedicated patient coordinator, helping international intended parents navigate their treatment from A to Z.

Medical care is provided under the supervision of Dr. Farah Ghasemi, the treating physician, with IVF procedures carried out at Baharan Negar Infertility Treatment Center. For patients undergoing surrogacy, delivery takes place at Nikan Aghdasieh Hospital, providing a coordinated pathway from fertility treatment through pregnancy and birth.

This integrated approach allows international patients to have one coordinated team supporting their medical, communication, and practical needs throughout the process.

A Growing Role for Iran in International Fertility Care

Iran’s experience in assisted reproduction, specialized fertility services, and comparatively accessible treatment costs has made it an option for international patients. For intended parents, choosing the right pathway means finding medically appropriate, legally compliant, and well-coordinated care. VitaLife Fertility Center supports international patients throughout their fertility journey in Iran.

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