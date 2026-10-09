The Zionist regime’s failures on multiple fronts

Although Netanyahu attempted to contain his anger over this international setback, continue his speech, and falsely speak of the success of his policies, the facts point to a different reality: the Zionist regime is currently experiencing the worst period in the history of its fabricated existence.

1. Military dimension

The successive defeats suffered by the Zionist regime following its aggression against Iran are undeniable. In this confrontation, the Iranian Armed Forces deployed a range of deadly missiles and destructive drones alongside their cyber capabilities, rendering the regime’s air defense system, famously known as the Iron Dome, ineffective. They also struck the regime’s critical infrastructure, including power plants, refineries, industrial facilities, research institutions, nuclear projects, and transportation and communication networks, including air, maritime, rail, and road links.

Iran’s defensive capabilities also severely diminished the offensive capabilities of the occupying regime by shooting down F-35 fighter jets and intercepting drones and small unmanned aircraft. They also identified, apprehended, and destroyed Zionist espionage networks, further weakening the occupying regime’s offensive capabilities.

2. Social dimension

The inhabitants of the occupied territories, many of whom had migrated to the Zionist regime on the condition that security and prosperity would be provided, were forced to spend prolonged periods in shelters and were even deprived of the right to travel by land or sea to neighboring countries. At the same time, the racist measures taken by the occupying Zionist regime against people of Arab descent in the occupied territories, which are usually censored by the media, became increasingly prominent over the past two years, to the extent that human rights organizations and Amnesty International acknowledged the existence of systematic apartheid in the Zionist regime.

Evidence indicates that internal and external difficulties, the continued resistance and struggle of the Palestinian people, and the exposure of the Zionist regime’s racist policies are among the factors accelerating the regime’s decline. It will not be long before the Zionist regime, like the apartheid regime in South Africa, disappears and the world witnesses the liberation of Palestine.

3. Political and institutional dimension

The recognition by Western institutions such as Human Rights Watch that apartheid has become institutionalized in the occupied territories is a clear indication of the shared fate of the Zionist regime and the apartheid regime in South Africa. There is no doubt that the apartheid regime in the occupied territories is following the same path as the racists of South Africa, and that the struggle and steadfastness of the Palestinian people, with the support of the Resistance Axis, will make the collapse of Zionism possible.

The most important indicator by which the stability of any society can be assessed is its political parties. The state of political parties and organizations in the Zionist regime is indicative of a society coming apart at the seams. At present, parties such as Yisrael Beiteinu (“Israel is Our Home”), whose supporters are predominantly of Russian origin, and Shas, the Zionist regime’s traditional religious political party representing Sephardic Jews, are among the clearest indicators that Israel’s political parties have become fragmented and unstable.

4. International dimension

The Zionist regime’s illegal aggression against Iran, Palestine, Syria, and Lebanon, in violation of all international norms and the provisions of the charters of the United Nations and the International Atomic Energy Agency, was met with strong opposition and condemnation from most countries around the world and international institutions, and even left the regime’s allies, including the United States, isolated.

Countries around the world clearly recognized that Iran had taken no military action against the regime and had not fired a single shot toward the occupied territories. The regime’s justification of “preemptive defense” therefore had no legal basis and was not accepted by the international community.

5. Economic dimension

Operation Al-Aqsa Flood and the defeat suffered by the regime at the hands of Iran inflicted irreparable damage on Israel’s economic structures, and this process was compounded by the destruction of its economic infrastructure. Although the Zionist regime has prevented journalists and camera crews from accessing damaged sites, even the limited reports that have emerged point to devastating and irreparable blows to the regime’s already weakened economic structure and show that the Zionist regime has been reduced to ruins.

Economic instability has had negative consequences for the Zionist regime’s development. To date, the resulting economic damage, in addition to the temporary suspension of development activities at the gas field, is estimated at more than $6 billion. New investment in Israel and the arrival of tourists have also faced challenges.

6. Psychological dimension

Global public opinion, which had turned against the regime because of Israel’s genocide in Gaza and its crimes against the people of Palestine, Lebanon, and Yemen, welcomed the heavy blows inflicted on the Zionist regime by the Iranian Armed Forces and celebrated with joy the defeats suffered by the despised regime.

Operation Al-Aqsa Flood shattered the Zionist regime’s aura of power and authority. Since its establishment in 1948, and following its victories in numerous confrontations and wars with the Arabs and, later, in its battles against Palestinian armed groups, the Zionist regime had cultivated an image of itself as an invincible power. That image has now collapsed, and it is unlikely to be fully restored.

Since the Yom Kippur War, the Zionist regime has never before suffered at least 1,700 human casualties.

7. Intelligence dimension

The failure to detect the occurrence of the large-scale Al-Aqsa Flood operation and the major surprise it suffered in the war with Iran represented a major intelligence failure not only for the Zionist regime’s political establishment, but also for the CIA and other Western intelligence agencies.

8. Foreign policy dimension

Two major objectives, namely “gaining access to superior power and capabilities in the region” and “peace with neighboring countries,” are now completely out of reach. Even the pillar of “alliance with global powers” has been weakened by Russia’s lack of support.

One of the principal casualties of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood was the Abraham Accords. Negotiations to normalize relations between the Zionist regime and the Arab states, particularly Saudi Arabia, were suspended, while the Zionist regime’s crimes have left no room for de-escalation between Israel and the Islamic countries.

Even Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates, which have established diplomatic relations with the Zionist regime, have warned against the escalation of the Zionist regime’s attacks on Gaza.

Israel’s aggression against Iran and other Arab countries has disrupted relations between the Zionist regime and Russia, and ties between the two countries have undergone a qualitative transformation toward divergence. The former Soviet Union and its successor, Russia, have always been among the Zionist regime’s supporters and its upper hand in the region. However, the shift in Russian policy, driven by Moscow’s dissatisfaction with the Zionist regime’s positions in support of Ukraine, will have an impact on the strategic equations of West Asia.

9. The emerging global order

It appears that the world is moving toward a multipolar system of power. Although the United States still retains considerable power, it no longer possesses the supremacy and dominance it once enjoyed.

The occurrence of these operations and the humiliation of the Zionist regime at a time when the most extremist government in its history was in power demonstrate that, should Netanyahu remain in power, the inhabitants of the occupied territories will face serious difficulties.

First published on Khamenei.ir