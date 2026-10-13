US suffered heavy defeat in face of Iranians' resistance

Brigadier General Yadollah Javani has emphasized that the enemy wrongly assumed that Ayatollah Khamenei’s martyrdom would lead to the collapse of the Islamic Establishment.

He, who is also IRGC Deputy Commander for Political Affairs, had highlighted that the enemy entered the war with Iran with this imagination that it can collapse the Islamic Republic of Iran and disintegrate it [Iran] but its malicious objectives doomed to failure.

He reiterated that the noble nation of the Islamic Iran has attained a strategic victory in the war against the United States.

At the onset of the war, the enemy imagined that through a lightning offensive and high-intensity warfare, it could topple the Islamic Republic, cripple its defense and security structures, fragment Iran, and impose its own domination over the country; but it [enemy] made a big mistake in its calculations, Brigadier General Javani underlined.

MNA