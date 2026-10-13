"If US ships approach Hormuz Strait, we will sink them"

In his first televised interview, the Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy General Ali Ozmaei stressed the smart control of the Strait of Hormuz, saying: The Americans claim today that the Strait of Hormuz is open and that they have control over it, but this claim is far from the realities on the ground. If they want to know whether the Strait of Hormuz is open or closed, they must come to the field and see who controls this strait.

Referring to the situation of the US fleet in the region, the Commander of the IRGC Navy stated: Today, the US army and its seven fleets have become fuel smugglers. The reality is that their $13 billion aircraft carrier has become useless and acts like an airport runway located 700 to 800 kilometers from the Strait of Hormuz, because it is vulnerable and does not dare to come close and be within the range of our fighters.

Ozmaei clarified: The Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf are under the control of the IRGC Navy, and our dear brothers in the Navy of the Islamic Republic of Iran's Army also control the Sea of ​​Oman. In fact, the blockade continues outside the Sea of ​​Oman and in the Arabian Sea, and our brothers in the Navy also control that area.

He explained how the Strait of Hormuz is controlled: Our control is smart control; that is, vessels that must pass through this route must obtain permission from us. Vessels whose origin or destination is Iran are issued permits to travel through Iranian waterways, depending on the conditions.

The IRGC Navy Commander continued: The Americans are encouraging the law-breaking vessels to secretly leave the region with their lights off.

Referring to the high costs of transporting oil to West Asia, Ozmaei said: “Today, everyone must realize that the cost of transporting oil to West Asia is about $150 per barrel, and this is a staggering cost.”

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