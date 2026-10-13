6 Iranians from Royan Inst. earn places in world top 2% list

The researchers are affiliated with the Academic Center for Education, Culture and Research Activities (ACECR), and their inclusion marks an increase from five Royan Institute researchers recognized in the previous edition, according to the Institute’s Public Relations and International Affairs Office.

The six researchers are Dr. Hossein Baharvand, Dr. Mohammad Hossein Nasr-Esfahani, Dr. Mohammad Reza Baghban Islami, Dr. Reza Omrani-Samani, Dr. Masoud Vosough, and Dr. Ashraf Moini.

The World’s Top 2% Scientists list assesses researchers across scientific disciplines and subfields using citation-based indicators and other measures of research performance, including citation counts, the Hirsch index (h-index), and the composite C-score.

Compiled using data from the Scopus citation database in collaboration with Stanford University and published by Elsevier, the assessment is widely used to evaluate the scientific impact of researchers and their contributions to their respective fields.

Royan Institute’s representation on the list has remained consistent in recent years, with five researchers recognized in 2023, four in 2024, and five in 2025. The latest assessment raises that number to six, highlighting the Institute’s continued presence in international scientific rankings.

MNA