Aug 9, 2020, 1:00 PM

Foreign Ministry joins Equality Maneuver

TEHRAN, Aug. 09 (MNA) – The staff at Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs have offered some 12 billion rials to the 'Equality and Sincere Assistance Maneuver'.

In a statement on Sunday, the ministry said that its staff have donated 12,692,600,000 rials (nearly $55,000 USD) to the Maneuver which aims to help those families affected by the pandemic and its economic aspects.

The maneuver was launched by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei some weeks after the COVID-19 restrictions were set in place.

People from all walks of life and different organizations across the country have joined the campaign to deliver money or foodstuff to hose families that are having a hard time coping with the economic situation amid the pandemic.

