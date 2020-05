TEHRAN, May 13 (MNA) – At the initiative taken by Imam Khomeini Relief Foundation [IKRF] and Imam Reza [PBUH] Jihadi Headquarters, a number of 20,000 livelihood foodstuff packages were prepared and distributed among the needy and underprivileged people in five provinces of Khuzestan, Hormozgan, South Khorasan, Kerman and Sistan and Baluchestan on Wed. within the framework of "Equality and Sincere Assistance Maneuver".