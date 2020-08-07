  1. Politics
Aug 7, 2020, 11:35 AM

Spox. Mousavi:

Israel regime's sympathy for Beirut incident hypocritical

TEHRAN, Aug. 07 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi said that expressing sympathy of some countries, including Israel regime, for the Beirut incident is superficial and hypocritical.

While expressing sympathy with the Lebanese people in the wake of an explosion in Beirut, Mousavi said that Iran has sent two humanitarian aids to Lebanon, and its friendly assistance continues.

"After this incident, some humanitarian aids, especially from some Islamic countries, have been sent to Beirut. In the meantime, we witnessed the expression of sympathy of some countries, including Israel regime and the countries that had imposed sanctions on Lebanon, which is hypocritical and superficial," he said.

"Some Western and European countries, despite imposing sanctions against the Lebanese country and people, offered condolences, which is a sign of the multifaceted action of these governments," he added.

Emphasizing that the Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to cooperate with Lebanon for the reconstruction of the port of Beirut, he said, "We stand with the Lebanese government and people."

