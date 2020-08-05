Iran, Afghanistan ink MoU in transit field: official

He made the remarks on Wed. and reiterated, “a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was inked with the private sector of Afghanistan in Chabahar Port in line with expanding and broadening transit and investment cooperation.”

Given the good neighborliness between the two countries, this Memorandum of Understanding was signed with Afghanistan’s private sector in order to develop transit and investment activities of private sector of Afghanistan in the field of transporting, attracting investor, logistics and transit within the framework of transit rules and regulations of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Under the MoU, the private sector of Afghanistan was committed to transferring Afghanistan’s transit goods via Shahid Rajaei Port in Chabahar to the target markets, he added.

Transit cooperation between Chabahar Port and Afghanistan has followed with considerable growth in recent years, he said, adding, “despite restrictions caused by the spread of coronavirus, COVID-19, transit of goods to neighboring Afghanistan has experienced considerable growth in such a way that 2,664 (TUE) transit goods of Afghanistan were transferred to the target markets via Chabahar port.”

In this line, four ships, carrying Afghanistan’s transit consignments, have been transferred to India via Shahid Rajaei Port as well as two Afghanistan’s shipments of nuts to China through this port.

MA/4991481