China to give Iran access to BeiDou

Mohammad Keshavarz-Zadeh in his remarks described the cooperation between Tehran and Beijing in various fields, including the fight against coronavirus, the One Belt One Road, trade exchanges, and friendly cooperation between the two countries.

According to him, China is to give Iran access to the BeiDou Navigation Satellite System, the Chinese satellite navigation system that consists of two separate satellite constellations.

"Tehran will work with Beijing to build a fifth-generation Internet infrastructure in Iran," he also said.

In 2015, China launched the third generation BeiDou system (BeiDou-3) for global coverage.

HJ/IRN84202100