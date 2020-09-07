6th meeting of Iran-Turkey Strategic Ties to be held tomorrow

Alireza Moezzi broke the news on Monday evening and reiterated that 6th Meeting of Supreme Council of Strategic Ties between Islamic Republic of Iran and Republic of Turkey will be held in Tehran through video conference in the presence of presidents of the two countries.

He went on to say that Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan will discuss about widespread programs of the two countries to open a new chapter of relations between Tehran and Ankara.

The two neighboring countries are determined to deepen the strategic relations between the two countries in all areas of mutual concerns especially in the trade and economic fields.

Exploring avenues for expanding and developing bilateral cooperation especially in the fight against the novel coronavirus disease, also known as COVID-19, and its effects on joint cooperation will be the other issues that will be discussed in this meeting, Moezzi added.

